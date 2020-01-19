Tinryland Community First Responders going live in next few weeks with a familiar face

Tinryland Community First Responders is going live "in the next few weeks" with a familiar face.

Former councillor, Jim Deane, will be among the volunteers leading the charge.

Jim was born and reared in Tinryland and still lives there with his wife and three children.

Cllr Will Paton made the revelation at this month's meeting of Carlow County Council and he also said the group would be "going live in the next few weeks".

