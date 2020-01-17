Carlow people! Gardaí issue scam warning in relation to suspicious activity on deliveries

Be advised!

Carlow Live Reporter

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Gardai have issued a warning

Gardaí have received reports of suspicious activity from persons who are expecting packages/parcels to be delivered.

According to a Facebook post by Gardaí in the North West of the country: "These people are receiving emails/texts telling them that their parcel is ready for delivery but that a fee of a few euro is required to finalise same.

"A link is provided which, when clicked, looks very official with certain personal information pre-populated.

"If this "fee" is paid, your bank details are compromised and subject to unauthorised transactions.

"If you are expecting a package and receive such correspondence, you should immediately contact the courier/An Post/shipper directly (by phone) to verify details of any outstanding fees.

"If you have provided your details in such a manner, you should contact your bank immediately."