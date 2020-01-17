Residents of social houses in Carlow having trouble getting Eircode for broadband
Residents need an Eircode to secure a broadband provider, says councillor
With Eircode, each address will have a three-character 'routing key' and a unique identification code
Residents of eight new social houses at Fr Flood Avenue in Carlow are having trouble getting their Eircode.
Read also: 'Please let my baby come home,' Carlow mother goes on RTÉ's Liveline over daughter's care
Cllr Brian O'Donoghue raised the matter at this month's meeting of Carlow County Council when he highlighted the residents' issues.
"They're having difficulty getting their Eircodes and they need it for broadband," he added.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on