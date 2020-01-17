'We'll take cold and dry over wet and windy, right?' Carlow forecaster's weather prediction
What would you like?
File photo
"We'll take cold and dry over wet and windy, right?'" asked Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, as he made his weather prediction for the weekend.
He added: "Cold nights ahead with frost and risk of icy patches."
According to Met Éireann, frost and any fog will clear on Saturday to give a dry, calm and mostly sunny day. Cold throughout though with afternoon highs of only 3 to 7 degrees, coldest across northern areas.
A sharp to severe frost to start the day on Sunday, but overall dry and sunny with just light breezes. Highs of 4 to 9 degrees, coldest across Ulster and north Leinster.
Frost clearing on Monday to give a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, brightest across the midlands and southeast. Less cold, with highs of 7 to 10 degrees, in light to moderate southwest breezes.
