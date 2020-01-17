Over 40 customers on first day of community café despite 'wet and miserable' weather

The trial of a community café called The Honey Bee in Hacketstown at the Core Centre saw 43 people on the first day alone.

The café was on a four-week trial run at the end of last year until Hacketstown Community Group get a premises in the town.

Martina Walsh, Community Development Officer with Carlow County Council, updated members of Tullow Municipal District this week on the voluntary effort of the community.

She said the café had 43 customers on the first day despite it being a "wet, windy and miserable" day and a sum of €435 was raised for the community.