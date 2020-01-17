Mass in Carlow on Valentine's Day for special blessing of couples around the county
This is a lovely idea
File photo
On Valentine's Day this year, all couples are invited to a special Mass in St Clare's Church.
On Friday, February 14 at 7pm couples are encouraged to go to Mass to receive a special blessing.
Any couple who is celebrating a special milestone anniversary this year and would like it celebrated at the Mass are asked to contact the Graiguecullen/Killeshin parish office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on