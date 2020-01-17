Powerstown collected over 1,300 tonnes of recyclable or green waste last year, new figures have revealed.

During 2019 there were over 26,000 visitors to Powerstown, with a record number of 236 in one day.

According to a report by the Council, the facility operated "ahead of expectation for the year and provides a useful centre for the reception and storage of material collected from illegal dumping and clean ups".

The facility collected nearly 1,300 tonnes of domestic waste and over 1,300 tonnes of recyclable or green waste.