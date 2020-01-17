'Irish Water have a problem in more places than one,' delay to new social houses in Ballon

"Irish Water have a problem in more places than one," said Cllr John McDonald after members were told of a delay to new social houses in Ballon.

Over twenty social houses have been approved for Ballon but the project has yet to begin due to problems "on the ground" with Irish Water.

Housing Officer at the Council, Josephine Kavanagh, addressed members at the January meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

Co-Operative Housing Ireland are due to deliver the 22 social housing units in 2020 but they are "awaiting the go-ahead from Irish Water".

When asked by councillors what the issues are, Ms Kavanagh said the problem is "on the ground stuff".

She added that it was "paperwork and procedures" causing the delay and it is "between the builder and Irish Water".

Ms Kavanagh agreed but added: "We're at mercy of them."

Cllr John Murphy proposed writing to Irish Water over the issue and it was agreed by members.

There are concerns in Carlow that the new social houses for Ballon are all three-bedroom with a "number of two-bedroom" housing applicants on the list in that area.