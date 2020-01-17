ALERT: Met Éireann issues weather warning for Carlow with temperatures to plummet
Be advised!
Met Éireann issues weather warning as temperatures plummet
All counties in Connacht and Leinster have been issued with a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning which forecasts freezing temperatures on Friday night.
"Temperatures are expected to fall as low as minus 4 degrees tonight, with the coldest temperatures around dawn, staying below freezing until mid-morning on Saturday," Met Éireann said.
The warning is valid from 6pm on Friday until 11am on Saturday morning.
Caution is advised on all roads with treacherous driving conditions expected.
