ALERT: Met Éireann issues weather warning for Carlow with temperatures to plummet

All counties in Connacht and Leinster have been issued with a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning which forecasts freezing temperatures on Friday night.

"Temperatures are expected to fall as low as minus 4 degrees tonight, with the coldest temperatures around dawn, staying below freezing until mid-morning on Saturday," Met Éireann said.

The warning is valid from 6pm on Friday until 11am on Saturday morning.

Caution is advised on all roads with treacherous driving conditions expected.