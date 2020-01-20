PICTURE: Meet Carlow champion canine Mr Bailey's new brother...his name is Boo!

Meet Carlow champion canine Mr Bailey's new brother...his name is Boo (pictured on the right)!

Boo is a "Morkie" which means he is half Maltese and half Yorkie.

His mother only had the two pups because she was so small but Boo is as smart as Mr Bailey.

Mr Bailey, a Cavachon from Carlow, is one of Ireland's most stylish dogs and he enjoys an extensive wardrobe of suits and caps.

He was the 2018 winner of the Nose of Tralee competition.