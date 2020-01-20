IT Carlow tender contract for replacement of synthetic pitches on main campus

IT Carlow have tendered a contract for the replacement of synthetic playing pitches on their main campus.

The works include the replacement of the existing synthetic playing surfaces three 5-a-side pitches and one 7-a-side pitch located within the main campus of IT Carlow.

Works to be completed under this contract include:

Site mobilization and establishment

Carry out pre-condition survey of works area and environs

Removal and disposal of existing synthetic carpet, rubber infill and sand infill (all pitches)

Regrading, spiking and preparation of existing subgrade stone material (all pitches)

Installation of Shock pad (all pitches)

Installation of new synthetic carpet, sand and rubber infill

Reinstate or replace any fencing removed during the works

Reinstate all surfaces affected by the works including kerbing, grit tracks, macadam finishes, grassed areas etc

Complete final survey of works area upon completion

Demobilise from works area - 12 month maintenance period for synthetic pitches (all pitches)

Bidders have until February 25 to make their application.