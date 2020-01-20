'You have to be a f**king foreigner to get a house,' councillor hits out over racism

"You have to be a f**king foreigner to get a house," Cllr Will Paton has hit out over racism in Carlow as he gave an example of some of the comments that are often made on social media.

He was speaking at a recent meeting of Carlow County Council when members were given a presentation by Brendan O'Keeffe on the Carlow Migrant Strategy 2020-2024, which is due to be launched on January 28 at 5.30pm in An Gairdín Beo.

Carlow is one of the first counties to launch such a strategy.

After the presentation, Cllr Paton said: "Racism is still there, it hasn't gone away. You always get the, 'You have to be a f**king foreigner to get a house'.

"It is up to all the elected members to combat racism, even if that makes us unpopular."

Cllr Andrea Dalton said instances of misinformation on social media should be challenged and members should debunk statements "that are not factual".