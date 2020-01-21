PICTURE: 'Some donkey,' big bag of rubbish set on fire near river in Carlow Town

A big bag of rubbish was set on fire near the river at the Bus Park in Carlow Town.

Eugene Walsh of Cairde an Naduir was tipped off by a friend this week that yet again "some donkey" had set fire to a blue bag of litter that was collected by a member of his voluntary group and left at their pick up point.

In a post on Facebook, Eugene said: "This member of our group collects tonnes of litter per year, and never asks for any thing in return, he does not even want recognition, but it's disheartening for him to have to pick up the litter for the second time.

"A couple of weeks ago they slit one of the bags, and he had to re-pick the litter. See what's left of the burnt bin bag (above) on the weir steps where people like to sit.

"Positive action needs to be taken and fast. Think the Council may have cleaned it up [Monday] evening."



