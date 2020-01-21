Gardaí investigate break in at premises on Barrack Street where petty cash box was taken

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a break in at a premises on Barrack Street in Carlow Town.

The incident occurred between 3pm on Friday, January 17 and 5.30am on Saturday, January 18.

The front door of the premises was found to be open, on investigation it was noted that multiple rooms were entered.

A petty cash box was taken during the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area to contact them at Carlow station.