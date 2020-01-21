Investment property on busy street in Carlow Town up for sale for almost €300,000
52 Tullow Street, Carlow Town, Carlow
An investment property on a busy street in Carlow Town is up for sale for €295,000.
This premises comes with a very unusual feature - the purchasers can buy with or without the benefit of a full clean seven-day liquor licence.
Formerly a bar, the current owner converted this property's current use as a hair salon.
The property would suit a multitude of uses including retail, office, restaurant or pub.
