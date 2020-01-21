Three men appear in court - and one female questioned - over substantial drugs seizures

Two men are to appear in Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday after substantial drugs seizures in Carlow over the last few days.

As part of a separate investigation, an 18-year-old male was arrested after a planned search - under warrant - of a premises in Springfield Park on Friday, January 17.

A substantial quantity of cocaine was seized during the incident and the man was subsequently arrested and charged with the sale and supply of drugs to appear before a future sitting of Carlow District Court.

Meanwhile, Carlow Garda Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and search another male on Monday at Hanover Bus Park who had been acting suspiciously.

The man, 58, was searched and a substantial quantity of drugs was found in the man's possession.

He was subsequently arrested and charged to appear before Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday charged with the sale and supply of drugs.

Gardaí have said that this is a "significant arrest" in the fight against the sale and supply of drugs in the Carlow area.

In a separate incident, the Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a planned search of an apartment on Maryborough Street, Graiguecullen on Sunday night.

A quantity of cocaine and cannabis was seized and one male, aged 25, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs for sale and supply and he will appear before Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday.

During a separate incident, at a planned search of a house in Burrin Manor on Friday, January 17, Gardaí seized quantities of ecstasy, cannabis and amphetamine.

One 23-year-old female was questioned in relation to the case and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.