Top Tips! Open evening at IT Carlow on this week and here's all you need to know...

Ahead of the CAO deadline of February 1, Institute of Technology Carlow will host an Open Evening at its Carlow Campus on Wednesday (January 22) from 5.30 to 8pm.

Open Evening is an ideal opportunity to find out more about the complete range of courses on offer at Institute of Technology Carlow and view its first-class campus facilities.

Academic Staff will be on hand to answer any questions regarding courses and career opportunities.

Attendees can:

· visit the various departmental stands and ask questions about the courses on offer.

· visit the Admissions stand, ask questions about the application process and pick up an Institute prospectus.

· take a tour of the various department’s laboratories and workshops.

· take a tour of the Institute's facilities.

· find out all about IT Carlow’s Academic and Sports Scholarships.

· investigate the financial side of going to college.

· check out the Clubs and Societies' stand.