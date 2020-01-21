Weather trends show short cold blast 'possible' at end of the month, says Carlow forecaster

Weather trends are showing that a short cold blast is "possible" at end of the month, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, high pressure has peaked now and will slowly slip away over the coming days.

Cloud will be increasing for the rest of the week but just some drizzle expected with very little rain if any up to Friday.

"Weather trends show a short cold blast possible around 27th to 29th," Alan added.