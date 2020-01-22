Shapla Indian in Carlow wins Best Takeaway in Leinster at national awards ceremony

Shapla Indian in Carlow has won Best Takeaway in Leinster at a national awards ceremony in Dublin.

Saba to Go in Rathmines, Dublin, has been named Ireland’s favourite takeaway in the sixth annual Just Eat National Takeaway Awards on Tuesday night.

More than 17,000 people have voted in the awards over the past few weeks, according to Just Eat, the food-ordering and delivery app, suggesting that January takeaway diners like what they’re ordering – or even just the idea of it, as voting was open to everybody, not just takeaway customers.

The ever-popular spice bag was again voted Ireland's favourite takeaway dish, pipping the burrito, chicken korma, fish and chips, and pepperoni pizza for the top spot.

The winners come from across Ireland. Shapla Indian, in Carlow, won the award for Leinster's Best Takeaway.

The awards were presented at the Twenty Two venue in Dublin.