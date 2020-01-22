BREAKDOWN: Over €7m allocated for road improvement works around Carlow this year

Over €7m has been allocated for road improvement and bridge rehabilitation works around Carlow this year, it has been revealed.

Fine Gael's Pat Deering posted details of the 2020 road allocation from the Department of Transport and the list of works to be completed on social media.

Works include:

A discretionary grant to Carlow County Council for works (€1,085,000)

Bridge rehabilitation works on Brooklodge Bridge located on the Owlbeg to Carrigeen road (€115,500)

Safety improvement works on the R448 located on the Carlow to Dublin regional road (€50,000)

Funding for restoration improvement works to the local authority (€3,218,000)

Bridge rehabilitation works on Williamstown Bridge located on the Rathvilly to Haroldsown secondary road (€22,500)

Former national roads (€500,000)

Safety improvement works near Rathvilly National School (€18,000)

