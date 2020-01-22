'Is there anyone who can help?' Local Tidy Towns group issues appeal for new container
Can you help them?
CREDIT: Rathvilly Tidy Towns
The Rathvilly Tidy Towns container is now too small for the equipment they have and they are looking for a sound, standard or tunnel 20ft shipping container to replace the one they have.
In a post on Facebook, they asked: "Is there one going free anywhere? Maybe donate or sponsor? is there anywhere we can get a good deal on getting walls/ shelves/repaint if needed?
"The tools and machines we have make life a lot easier in maintaining the village so an upgrade in storage is badly needed in order to keep our equipment safe.
"We appreciate your help."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on