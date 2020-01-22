'Precious hours taken away from families,' after commuters left stranded in Carlow

"Precious hours taken away from families," says Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor after "up to 25 commuters" missed their journey to Dublin on Tuesday morning as the car park at Carlow Town Train Station was full before the 8am service.

Senator Murnane O'Connor highlighted the issue and has said: "It is shameful to think that Carlow commuters are spending hours traveling to and from work, due to traffic congestion and our inadequate public transport services to and from Carlow.

"These are precious hours taken away from families. It is not good enough and something has to change."

She added: "The first thing we need to do is increase capacity on the Waterford line. At the moment, by the time the train gets to Carlow at peak times, it is rammed, and many commuters are forced to stand the whole way to Dublin.

"We have been waiting years for new carriages that won’t arrive until 2021 at the earliest. The daily commute should not be so stressful and uncomfortable.

"Fianna Fáil is promising to increase bus and rail services, particularly on busy commuter lines like ours, without further delay. Our public transport services do not fit the realities of modern work practices and family life.

"We won’t wait any longer for this much needed modernisation."

In a statement, Irish Rail said: "We are currently in the process of installing lifts to improve accessibility at Carlow Station, which means there is a temporary reduction in car park spaces while this work takes place.

"This work will be concluded by early summer. While we regret the reduction in spaces, the lift is essential and has been long sought by customers and public representatives alike.

"We are also working with Carlow County Council and the National Transport Authority to examine potential use of the lands at the youth centre which are under the control of Carlow Cathedral Parish for extra car parking for the station.

"Carlow County Council are leading this project so will have the up to date status."