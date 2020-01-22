Carlow to take on the best in Europe in community driven prestigious competition

Carlow Town has been nominated by the Department of Rural and Community Development to represent Ireland in the 2020 European Entente Florale competition.

Each year, one town and one village in Ireland are selected to represent their country in one of Europe's most prestigious competitions.

The county of Carlow last participated in this competition in 2013, when the community of Clonegal achieved gold medal status and before that in 2001, when Leighlinbridge also attained that award.

A public meeting will be held in February, when people will be invited to hear what is involved and what Entente Florale will mean for the town.

Entente Florale is a community initiative, so the local authority is encouraging everybody in the various committees, businesses, schools, communities and churches around the town to get involved.