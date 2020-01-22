Searches begin again for 58-year-old Carlow woman missing since Tuesday morning

Searches have begun again and Gardaí in Carlow are seeking assistance from the public in locating Kathleen Lawlor, 58 years, who is missing from her home in Bennekerry since Tuesday morning, January 21.

Kathleen was last seen in Carlow Town centre at around 9.50am. She is approximately 5' 1" in height, of slim build with grey hair which is shoulder length and has blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a purple coat, dark trousers, black footwear and carrying a handbag. Gardaí and Kathleen's family are concerned for her.



Anyone who may have seen Kathleen or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 - 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.