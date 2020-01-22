Four students from Tullow Community School 'saving the world one straw at a time'

Meet the four students from Tullow Community School (pictured above on RTÉ) who are "saving the world one straw at a time".

Michelle Murray, Dannah O'Brien, Megan Doyle and Ellie Byrne are Transition Year students who have founded mini-company, "The Last Straw", with the help of their business teacher, Brian Larkin.

The girls' aim is to help the environment by selling stainless steel reusable straws.

It all started in the early weeks of September when the girls were sitting in Enterprise Class brainstorming ideas for a mini-company.

The environment was a topic they could not ignore, with Greta Thunberg blowing up all over the media. They wanted to help save the environment through their company.

With the environment on its "last straw" the girls were passionate and determined to make an impact by making a simple change to everyday life.

They started by approaching five local primary schools with market research, from there the girls sourced their products and began selling them in the local primary schools, which was a great success.

They soon realised their business could progress further, so they approached John Byrne, owner of five McDonalds outlets in Carlow Town, Tinryland, Wexford and two in Blanchardstown.

John was very supportive of the idea and agreed to allow the girls to use his McDonalds outlets as a platform to sell their stainless steel straws.

The girls also negotiated with Richard Quinn, the manager of Supermac's Tullow and he also agreed to come on board with the selling of the girls' straws.

The secondary school students also sold their products at many Christmas markets including the Duckett's Grove Christmas Market, Kilbride Eco Christmas Market and Carlow Christmas Market

The girls are passionate about the environment and would like to continue their contribution to saving it one straw at a time into their future.

They featured on live television on Wednesday, January 15 on RTE2's News2Day presented by Aisling Moloney.

The students explained all about their company and Aisling was so kind and made the experience of being on national television so much easier for the girls.

They are extremely grateful for the opportunities and experiences they have had so far which are experiences they will never forget.