'Lighting in need of urgent attention,' calls for estate to be taken in charge by Council

A councillor has put down a motion which is calling for the Fairways Estate in Pollerton to be taken in charge by Carlow County Council.

Cllr Fergal Browne has tabled the motion - which is on the agenda of the next Carlow Municipal District meeting - scheduled for Thursday, January 30.

Speaking to Carlow Live, Cllr Browne said: "This estate needs to be taken in charge so that any issues that need to addressed can be rectified for the benefit of the residents living there.

"In particular ongoing issues with lighting need urgent attention and hopefully by starting the process to take the estate in charge these problems will be fixed."