Decision due on plans to turn 'unused basement' into a social space and gym in Carlow
Application also looks to remodel 32 apartments
A decision is due in the coming days on a planning application to turn an "unused basement" into a social space and gym in Carlow Town.
Hatch Company Ltd. has made the application for the development at Riverbank Apartments on Burrin Street.
The application seeks the conversion of part of the existing unused basement to a social space, gym and laundry.
It also looks to remodel 32 apartments to "increase the provision of single-occupancy student bedrooms without intensification of overall numbers at existing student apartments accommodation".
A decision is due by Carlow County Council on January 25.
