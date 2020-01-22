UPDATE: Search for missing 58-year-old Carlow woman stood down after body found

The search for a missing 58-year-old Carlow woman has been stood down after a body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí in Carlow had sought the assistance from the public in locating Kathleen Lawlor, who was missing from her home in Bennekerry since Tuesday morning, January 21.

Gardaí, the Fire Service and the Garda Sub-Aqua unit joined local volunteers from Carlow in a bid to locate Kathleen.

Carlow Live understands that a body was recovered from the river in Graiguecullen at 4.30pm and has been removed from the scene.

The search for Kathleen has been stood down.