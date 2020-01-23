Planning application lodged for alterations to wind farm development in north Carlow

A planning application has been lodged for alterations to a wind farm development in north Carlow.

Boolyvannanan Renewable Energy Ltd has made the application for alterations to a previously permitted wind farm development (Planning Register References: Carlow County Council 11/154; An Bord Pleanala PL01.240245).

This reference relates to a ten year planning permission granted in 2012 for the erection of five wind turbines (maximum hub height 90m, maximum blade diameter 93m), one permanent meteorological mast, access road and internal site tracks.

The proposed alteration will consist of increasing the maximum turbine blade diameter of the permitted turbines from 93m up to a maximum of 120m, while maintaining the overall tip height of the permitted development.

The development address is at Bilboa Wind Farm, Boolyvannanan and Coolnakisha, Bilboa, Carlow.

A decision is due by the Council on March 15.