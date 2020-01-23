Agri business firm - with branch in Carlow - wants €4m hub in neighbouring county

Plans have been lodged to build a proposed new agri business hub worth an estimated €4m beside the M7 in Naas.

Quinns of Baltinglass Limited want to demolish an existing one and half storey office building and weighbridge in Lewistown.

The company seeks to construct two grain stores, a new two-storey office building, two weighbridges and a machinery store.

The proposed development will have a floor area of 2,700 square metres and stretch over a 2.9 hectare site.

Quinn's of Baltinglass was established by William (Bill) Quinn in Baltinglass in 1936 and began as a bar, grocery and hardware business.

It has grown to become one of the largest privately owned agriculture merchants in the country and has agri-stores in Naas and Athy as well in Wicklow, Carlow and Offaly.

The central grain processing facility is in Lewistown and processes over 180,000 tonnes of grain annually.