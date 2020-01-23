PROPERTY: Fixer-upper bungalow on the market for €80,000 and it's just off the M9

A semi-detached road fronted bungalow residence has come to the market for sale by private treaty with an asking price of €80,000.

It is situated on a generous corner site, within walking distance of village amenities and close proximity to motorway access. In need of some considerable complete upgrading, it promises comfortable living in a desired location.

It has three bedrooms, a reception/living room with a cast iron fireplace and a dining room and is located at 1469 Thoran Road, Ballitore.

There is also a detached garage to the rear of the property.

From the M9 motorway take the exit towards Ballitore/Moone. At the T-junction take a left. Take the second left sign posted for Ballitore.

Proceed straight through the village and at the end of this road take a right hand turn. The property is situated on the right hand side.