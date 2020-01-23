Weather to turn 'much colder from Sunday for a few days', warns Carlow forecaster

The weather is to turn "much colder from Sunday for a few days", warns Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

‪According to www.carlowweather.com, there is a risk of wintry showers on Sunday and still a lot of uncertainty on Monday and Tuesday as weather models continue to develop a low over Ireland but some are keeping it east of us.

Alan added: "Certainly much colder from Sunday for a few days.‬"

Some forecaster are predicting an icy blast hitting Carlow and Ireland next week with the likelihood of snow.

