Decision due on application for the construction of seven houses in Bagenalstown

A decision is due in the coming days on planning application lodged for the construction of seven houses in Bagenalstown at West House on the Royal Oak Road.

The applicants are Caroline Ryder and John Gavin.

The planning permission involves the demolition of an existing house and outbuildings and the construction of seven houses.

They would consist of six semi-detached units with four beds (130sqms each) and one semi-detached unit with four beds (157sqms).

The development would take vehicular access from Hurley's Lane and includes all car parking, boundary treatments, hard and soft landscaping, drainage and underground services and associated site development works as required.

Carlow County Council were due to make a decision on the application by April 4 of last year, however they requested further information instead which was received just before Christmas.

A decision is now due in the coming days.