German retailer Aldi recruiting 32 staff for its stores around Carlow and Kilkenny

Aldi Ireland have announced that it is seeking to recruit 32 new employees for its stores in Carlow and Kilkenny. Opportunities available are Store Assistant roles across Aldi's eight stores in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Aldi also announced that it is increasing its minimum wage rate to match the Living Wage Technical Group's recommended rate of €12.30 per hour.

It will be the first retailer to implement the new Living Wage, reaffirming its position as Ireland's highest paying supermarket. The new rate will be effective from February 1. Aldi Store Assistants will earn up to €14.10 per hour.

The retailer plans to recruit 550 new staff across its 140 stores nationwide in 2020.

Donald Mackay, Managing Director Aldi Naas Region said: "We are seeking to recruit 32 new employees this year for our stores in Carlow and Kilkenny.

"We need the very best people to join the Aldi team to help us continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and lowest grocery prices in Ireland.

"We plan on hiring 550 new employees nationwide this year to join the Aldi Ireland team and contribute to our growth and success.

"Our expanding store portfolio, market performance and new Project Fresh stores demand that we continue to future proof our business with the best people in retail."

Full details of the different roles available in each county are now available at: https://www.aldirecruitment.ie/apply/