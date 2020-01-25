'We're well able to fight our own corner,' tetchy exchanges over roads funding in Carlow

"We're well able to fight our own corner," said Cllr Charlie Murphy as there were tetchy exchanges over roads funding for Tullow at a recent Municipal District meeting.

"They've robbed us blind in Carlow," said Cllr Will Paton as he expressed his concern over road funding allocations for the area.

Speaking at the January meeting of the Tullow MD, he said: "The roads allocation has to be fair and balanced. Tullow and Bagenalstown are going to be robbed to prop up Carlow. They've robbed us blind in Carlow."

However, Cllr Murphy said: "I don't necessarily agree," with Cllr Paton's concerns.

"We're well able to fight out own corner," he added.

After the meeting, Cllr Paton spoke to Carlow Live and said: "To date the roads funding has been allocated on the basis of the percentage of roads in the Carlow and Bagenalstown electoral areas.

"Management have insisted on it. Now they realise that with three MDs - Carlow Town has just over 12% of the county roads, a huge population and not enough roads funding in 12% so they want to change the allocation system."