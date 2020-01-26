Companies in Carlow 'would increase workforce by hundreds' if infrastructure was better

A councillor has called on Irish Water and the ESB to "step up to the mark" with regard to water infrastructure in Bagenalstown.

Cllr Arthur McDonald has said that there are companies in the town that would increase their workforce by hundreds if the water and electricity infrastructure was better.

Speaking at a recent meeting of Carlow County Council, he said: "We need Irish Water and the ESB to step up to the mark."

In a statement, Irish Water said: "Irish Water working in partnership with Carlow County Council has been working to bring significant improvements to water and wastewater provisions in Muine Bheag (Bagenalstown) and across Carlow since 2014.

"Irish Water is pro development and has had ongoing communications with a number of industries in Bagenalstown to capture and understand their future requirements and establish a roadmap to facilitate expansion needs."

They added: "A full new upgrade of the Bagenalstown water treatment plant is currently at design stage and will also allow for future growth.

"Work is ongoing to address capacity issues in terms of wastewater treatment with an upgrade planned for the wastewater treatment plant at Bagenalstown which will again accommodate future growth and development once complete.

"This proposed wastewater treatment plant upgrade is currently at detailed design stage and will take approximately 18 months to complete this phase of work.

"Irish Water’s Connections and Developer Services team are available to engage with developers and industry at their convenience to discuss development opportunities in Bagenalstown and would encourage those seeking connection to the network complete a Pre Connection Enquiry which will first establish feasibility."

The ESB have also been contacted for comment.