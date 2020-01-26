Council to spend €2.3m for maintenance works on social housing in Carlow this year

Carlow County Council is to spend €2.3m on maintenance and improvement works on social housing around the county this year.

The expenditure was outlined in the local authority's budget for 2020 which has been approved by members.

The total housing and building expenditure comes to €14.6m.

Other provisions made in the budget include €246,931 for car parking expenditure and €861,197 on public lighting - both of which come under roads, transportation and safety.