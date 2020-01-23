Funeral details announced for Kathleen Lawlor after her death this week at the age of 58
May she Rest in Peace
Rest in Peace
Funeral details have been announced after the death of 58-year-old Carlow woman, Kathleen Lawlor.
Deeply regretted by her husband Benny, daughter Vickie, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing in McGuill's Funeral Home, Bennekerry (R93 E5 N7) on Friday from 2pm with prayers at 8pm.
Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St Mary's Church, Bennekerry, arriving for Mass at 11am.
Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.
