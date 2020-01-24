Defib damaged in Carlow and equipment cannot be accessed in event of emergency

The defib at New Oak Community Centre has been damaged in Carlow Town this week and the equipment cannot be accessed in the event of an emergency.

In a post on Facebook, the centre said: "We are fuming here in New Oak Centre...the defibrillator has been damaged.

"This means in an emergency the box can not be accessed."

Businesses and people have been making donations to get the defib back up and running and CCTV footage is being looked at. 

The centre added: "We will not be beaten, we will have this life saving equipment back up and running within the week."