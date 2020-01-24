Calls for Council to write to next Taoiseach about setting up public insurance company

Calls have been made for Carlow County Council to write to the next Taoiseach about setting up a public insurance company.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace has tabled the motion ahead of the Carlow Municipal District meeting next Thursday.

Cllr Wallace wants to "help stop the huge insurance costs being quoted to creches and other businesses by private insurance companies".

The motion states: "That this Council write to the next Taoiseach to call for the establishment of a public insurance company to help stop the huge insurance costs being quoted to creches and other businesses by private insurance companies.

"The letter should make reference to the Central Bank report that highlights how some insurance premiums are up 42% even though claims have fallen.

"It should also reference the huge profits across the insurance sector while small and medium businesses have been forced to close because of unaffordable premium hikes."