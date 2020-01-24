'Enjoy the peace and tranquility of country living,' house in Carlow on sale for €330,000

A four-bedroom detached house in Rathvilly has come to the market for €330,000.

Extending to around 4,000sq.ft this home offers light and spacious living accommodation to any potential purchaser. It also benefits from having a large play room and double garage.

The ad states: "Enjoy the peace and tranquility of country living yet this home is approx 3km from the award winning village of Rathvilly.

"A host of amenities can be found there which include school, shops, church, bar and much more. The village has a vibrant GAA club and for any students attending Carlow College, a bus runs daily.

"The larger town of Baltinglass is a little over 7km, an approximate 5 minute drive. Expect to be impressed."

