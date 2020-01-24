UPDATE: Plans are well advanced for the Carlow Town parade on St Patrick's Day

Plans are well advanced for the Carlow Town parade on St Patrick's Day.

Bands, clubs, schools, community groups, businesses etc. are all invited and encouraged to participate either as a walking group or on a float.

The Parade will take place on Tuesday, March 17 and hopefully an air of positivity and optimism for 2020 will be incorporated into the presentation of entries, showcasing what's best about Carlow Town.

Assembly will take place from 2.30pm with the Parade moving off at 3.30pm.

Walking groups will assemble in Water Lane Car Park (formerly Perrys Cash & Carry). Vehicles/floats will line up on Burrin Street which will be closed to other traffic from 2.30pm.

Floats must approach from the Kilkenny Road junction and line up facing the traffic lights at An Post.

The parade, which will be led this year by the Presentation School Band, will exit the car park and proceed along Kennedy Ave, Barrack St, Tullow St, Burrin Street to finish back at Water Lane Car Park.

Floats will continue on and depart on to the Kilkenny Road. Killeshin Pipe Band and Carlow Pipe Band will also march while representatives of the Reserve Defence Forces are expected to form the colour party and take the salute at the review stand. The review stand will be erected outside Teach Dolmain on Tullow Street.

As usual to address health and safety concerns, strict guidelines for floats have been drawn up and will be enforced. Large vehicles such as artic/lorries are not permitted.

Short ridge vehicles measuring 7-9 metres in length, max width 2.5m and max height 3m will be welcome.

Floats must be safe and fully insured and be accompanied by stewards wearing high viz jackets. Participants are requested not to distribute items, sweets etc. into the crowd from the float.

Participants are encouraged to inject as much colour, animation and fun as possible into their entries and where appropriate to engage in brief energetic performances along the way.

However, to avoid gaps building up there will be no stopping to perform at the review stand.

All groups and floats are requested to follow the direction of the parade stewards and Garda Síochana at all times to ensure a safe and enjoyable parade for everyone.

Crowd barriers will be provided at major points along the route and the organisers would also like to hear from groups and individuals who can provide extra stewarding on the day.

Full details and registration forms are available by emailing carlowparade@gmail.com.

Enquiries to 087 285 7048.