Businesses from Carlow meet buyers from all over the world at showcase event in Dublin

Businesses from Carlow had the opportunity to meet buyers from all over the world this week as part of the Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2020 in the RDS in Dublin.

Ballyshane Irish Wood Design, Jo Browne Natural Solid Perfumes and Sidereus Watches were all exhibiting at the Local Enterprise Showcase, part of Showcase 2020, that saw over 2,700 buyers from retailers across the globe attend the four-day event in Dublin looking to secure new sales and partners for the year ahead.

Ballyshane Irish Wood Design create beautiful wooden pieces, handcrafted using locally sourced 100% sustainable Irish hardwood boards ideal for the kitchen and giftware markets.

Jo Browne makes a range of natural skincare products. Initially known for her individually handmade natural solid perfumes made using organic beeswax and essential oils, she now has a range which includes soaps, balms and essential oil diffuser.

Sidereus Watches, from their base in Bagenalstown, create a limited edition watch collection that celebrates Ireland's ancient horological history with bold, contemporary designs that take inspiration from the side elevations of the tumuli at Brú na Bóinne.

Dr Orlaigh Quinn, Secretary General at the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, officially opened Showcase 2020 at the RDS, Dublin.

The show, which marked its 44th edition this year and ran until Wednesday, is one of Ireland’s largest and most important international trade fairs.

Showcase is presented on behalf of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, with support from Enterprise Ireland in promoting the trade show internationally, and the Local Enterprise Offices nationwide.

Dr Orlaigh Quinn, Secretary General at the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation said: "This world-class fair focused on Irish creativity is instrumental to sustaining and developing Ireland’s innovative design and craft sector which makes an immense contribution to our economy and culture and provides vital sustainable employment in every region.

"Showcase offers trade buyers a unique opportunity to meet with hundreds of enterprising Irish companies, ranging from brand new start-ups to family businesses established for generations.

"For exhibitors keen to diversify or extend their market presence internationally, this is where they can connect with buyers from around the world and secure orders, enabling them to build resilience and maximise their potential to scale and grow.

"I look forward to seeing the design and craft sector continue to evolve through the exciting opportunities that Showcase presents and wish all those involved a fruitful event this year."

The Carlow companies were selected by the Local Enterprise Office Carlow to take part in this year’s Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2020.

They have been working closely with them in recent months to ensure they are in the best possible position to maximise their appearance at the event including sales technique, marketing materials and stand production.

Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise with Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office, said: "The Local Enterprise Showcase is always an exciting element of Showcase.

"The clients here are the up-and-coming talent of Irish craft and design. Many of the exhibitors here will be just starting out, working with their Local Enterprise Office and trying to make the most of the opportunity this event brings.

"Others have been here before and know the benefits of the Local Enterprise Showcase and the chance to meet buyers from Ireland and all over the world.

"They have the chance to potentially make business and life changing deals so it’s an exciting few days ahead for our clients."

Louise Allen, Managing Executive, Design & Crafts Council Ireland, said: "Showcase is pivotal to developing the commercial potential of Ireland’s design and craft sector, providing innovative Irish companies with an unparalleled opportunity to meet and do business with buyers from across Ireland and around the world.

"This annual event also plays a crucial role in raising the profile of contemporary Irish design and craft internationally and we are continually developing the show’s offering while delivering a uniquely Irish experience."