'Biggest load of tripe,' Carlow councillor hits over claims cloudy water is good for you

"The biggest load of tripe," Cllr Adrienne Wallace has hit out after she claimed Irish Water told residents in Carlow Town that hard water is a "good source of nutrients".

Cllr Wallace was speaking at a recent meeting of Carlow County Council when she raised the issue.

She said the response from Irish Water to the anger felt among residents at Tommy Murphy Park about the quality of their water was "the biggest load of tripe".

Residents contacted her about the huge level of lime in their water supply, leaving drinking water a "milky and cloudy" colour and residents say it is damaging appliances in their homes.

Cllr Wallace stated that a petition to Irish Water about the water in the estate had been signed by around 70 people, but, when contacted, Irish Water's response angered residents.

"They were told that hard water is a good source of nutrients. I don't think that's acceptable at all. Is there anything we can do for a water filtration system in Carlow?"

Director of Services, Padraig O'Gorman, stated that the Council is "constantly testing" the water in the town and is "happy with the water quality in the town".

In a statement, Irish Water said: "It is without doubt frustrating when the water appears milky or cloudy but that does clear and the water becomes clear once it settles.

"Irish Water's priority is to produce clean, safe and reliable drinking water and public health is to the forefront of that. Hardness is a natural characteristic of much of Ireland's drinking water supply.

"Hard water contains high levels of natural minerals absorbed from rock and soil. It is not harmful to your health, in fact, as mentioned previously, the higher mineral content (such as Calcium and Magnesium) may confer health benefits above that of soft water."

They added: "In relation to a filtration system for Carlow, the building, repair and upgrading of Irish Water’s water treatment plants, wastewater treatment plants, water and sewer network requires a multi-billion euro investment programme over many years.

"Irish Water is committed to providing a safe and reliable water supply, protecting the environment and supporting the growth of homes and businesses."