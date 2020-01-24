SNAPSHOTS: Carlow people! Dust off your old photos and enter our fantastic competition!

Got any old or embarrassing photos? Why not take part in our Snapshots competition?

THE WINNING PHOTO WILL GET VOUCHERS WORTH HUNDREDS OF EURO

THE PERSON WHO SENDS IN THE WINNING PHOTO WILL GET:

• Sherry Fitz McDermott - €100 One4All voucher

• Empower Fitness - €100 voucher (3 months membership)

• Hickson's Centra - €100 voucher

• Thrive Café - €100 voucher

• Dooley Motors - €100 voucher for a car valet

• Bridge Cabs Carlow - €100 Le Boheme

WHAT IS SNAPSHOTS?

We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that "miscellaneous" drawer in the kitchen?

Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age?

Well, it's time to dig them out and show them some love.

We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us. Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you.

It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap - we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy "look at the state of my hair" debs photos!

Send us your photos

We want you to dust off the golden oldies, take a picture of your old picture and email it to us.

We will feature your pictures online on www.carlowlive.ie.

Poll

We will run a poll every week on www.carlowlive.ie and our weekly online readers can vote for their favourite image of the week.

Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers' images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.

The overall winner as voted by the public will win the fantastic prize worth hundreds of euro.

To enter, all you have to do is send your photos and a brief description of who's in the photo and where it was taken and when to news@carlowlive.ie or contact our Facebook page and we will do the rest!

Don't delay!