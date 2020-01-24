UPDATE: Carlow Gardaí issue appeal for missing 16-year-old Rebecca O'Brien-Allen

Gardaí in Carlow are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Rebecca O'Brien-Allen (see her picture below).

Rebecca was last seen on Wednesday, January 22 in the Carlow area.

She is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slight build with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.