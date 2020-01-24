UPDATE: Carlow Gardaí issue appeal for missing 16-year-old Rebecca O'Brien-Allen

Have you seen her?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Rebecca was last seen on Wednesday, January 22 in the Carlow area

Gardaí in Carlow are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Rebecca O'Brien-Allen (see her picture below).

Read also: Planning permission GRANTED on Lidl's application for new store in Bagenalstown

Rebecca was last seen on Wednesday, January 22 in the Carlow area.

She is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slight build with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

View this post on Instagram

Carlow Gardaí issue appeal for missing 16-year-old Rebecca O'Brien-Allen, for more, see www.carlowlive.ie

A post shared by Carlow Live (@carlowlive) on

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.