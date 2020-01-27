Father of one from north Carlow who died in London to be laid to rest in February

The death has occurred in London of Joe Redmond of Ballycooke, Tullow, Carlow/Castledermot, Kildare.

Joe lived on the Holloway Road in London where he passed away peacefully.

He is the beloved brother of the late Mick, Willie, Nancy and Rita.

He is sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, son Stephen, daughter-in-law Charmain, brothers Stephen, Noel and Brendan, sisters Sr. Columba, Molly and Claire, sisters-in-law, grandsons Tadgh and Liam, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

He will be reposing in Halligan's Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) from 5pm until 8pm on Friday, January 31.

Removal takes place on Saturday morning, February 1 at 10.30am via Ballycooke to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for 11am.

Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot.