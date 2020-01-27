Revealed: Planning application granted for student accommodation in Carlow Town

A planning application has been granted for student accommodation in Carlow Town.

Hon Kei Cheung applied for a change of use at the first floor level from existing commercial use to student accommodation at a property at the junction of John Street and Kennedy Street in Carlow Town.

It also included use of existing ground floor entrances and stairwells, connection to existing services and all associated site works, and retention planning permission for a ground floor door.

The Council have attached 19 conditions to their decision.