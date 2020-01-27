PICTURE: Tullow Macra na Feirme beat The Cube in epic contest against legendary TV game

"The Cube The Battle of The Clubs" was held recently in The Castle Arms Hotel in Durrow.

The charity partner for this year was The Deenview Centre Castlecomer and the event was hosted and run by North Kilkenny Macra.

Seven Macra teams battled it out along with a team from the Deenview to be crowned "The Cube The Battle of The Clubs" Champions 2020.

These teams were: Camross Macra, Devils Bit/Thurles Macra, Naas Macra, South Kildare Macra, Tullow Macra, The Deenview Centre and Kilkenny City Macra (The 2019 winners).

After three immensely tough rounds, Tullow and Camross Macra clubs were through to the deciding tie-break round, where Tullow came out as victors.

The night started off with a warm welcome from "The Cube The Battle of The Clubs" chairman, Fabian Jacob.

Fabian then introduced Michelle Weldon from The Deenview Centre and she spoke about their services and about the "Social Farming Project" which they are taking part in.

Last year, Macra na Feirme clubs raised €1,500 and this funded the "Social Farming Project" for service users. It allows the service users to get outside and work with animals and nature.

Speaking about The Cube event, North Kilkenny Macra said: "We worked very hard over the last few months, to prepare games and liase with the teams. We really enjoy being able to give back to the community."

The club also thanked all those who attended on the night.

They added: "Thank you to the management and staff of The Castle Arms Hotel for all their support in the lead up and indeed on the night itself.

"Most importantly to our sponsors who have been so generous and indeed the two main sponsors, Quinn Motors Castlecomer and Bank of Ireland Castlecomer."