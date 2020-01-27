'A pet hate of mine,' Carlow general election candidate's appeal over use of cable ties

"A pet hate of mine," a Carlow general election candidate has issued an appeal over cable ties being used to hold up posters.

Renua's Helena Byrne has appealed to the public to hold candidates to account if they use cable ties to hang up their posters and leave the pieces of plastic behind.

She said: "If everyone would take the time to photograph the posters now, and then if cable ties are left behind take the photo again and go to the local authority with both as evidence.

"If prosecutions are issued on a countrywide scale, then the move towards a review of the use of posters will be closer."

Helena added that it is "a pet hate of mine that cable ties are left behind".